France’s mk2 Films will kick off sales in Cannes for Caroline Poggi and Jonathan Vinel’s apocalyptic teen adventure Eat The Night, set to world premiere in Directors’ Fortnight.

The second feature from the directing duo following 2019 debut Jessica Forever is set in the French city of Le Havre and follows a small-time dealer and his teenage sister who share an obsession with an online video game. When one sibling’s reckless choices provoke the wrath of a dangerous rival gang, their virtual life and reality collide.

It is produced by Thomas Verhaeghe and Mathieu Verhaeghe of France’s Atelier de Production, who also produced Laetitia Dosch’s Un Certain Regard comedy Dog On Trial, and Juliette Schrameck for Agat Films & Cie – Ex Nihilo who are behind Emmanuel Courcol’s The Marching Band in Cannes Premiere.

Eat The Night stars newcomer Lilia Gueneau with Winter Boy’s Erwan Kepoa and The Night Of The 12th’s Théo Cholbi.

Directors’ Fortnight artistic director Julien Rejl called the film “an incredibly ambitious project from France’s new generation of filmmakers”.

Following a Palme d’Or-winning Cannes in 2023 with Anatomy Of A Fall, mk2 heads into the festival’s 2024 edition with seven films announced in the Official Selection to date and two films at Critics’ Week.