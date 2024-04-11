The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the line-up for its 77th edition (May 14-25)
The competition includes films by Andrea Arnold, David Cronenberg, Yórgos Lánthimos, Paul Schrader and Paolo Sorrentino.
Festival director Thierry Frémaux revealed the Official Selection at a press conference at the UGC Normandie theatre in Paris alongside festival president Iris Knobloch.
Previously announced titles include Quentin Dupieux’s The Second Act, which will open the festival on May 14 out of competition, George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Kevin Costner’s Horizon, An American Saga and Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.
Barbie director Greta Gerwig will preside over the jury.
Frémaux said more titles are expected to be added in the coming weeks.
Official Selection 2024
Competition
- The Apprentice, Ali Abbasi
- Motel Destino, Karim Ainouz
- Bird, Andrea Arnold
- Emilia Perez, Jacques Audiard
- Anora, Sean Baker
- Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola
- The Shrouds, David Cronenberg
- The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
- Grand Tour, Miguel Gomes
- Marcello Mio, Christophe Honoré
- Caught By The Tides, Jia Zhang-Ke
- All We Imagine As Light, Payal Kapadia
- Kinds Of Kindness, Yórgos Lánthimos
- L’amour Ouf, Gilles Lellouche
- Wild Diamond, Agathe Riedinger
- Oh Canada, Paul Schrader
- Limonov - The Ballad, Kirill Serebrennikov
- Parthenope, Paolo Sorrentino
- The Girl With The Needle, Magnus Von Horn
Out Of Competition
- The Second Act, Quentin Dupieux (opening film)
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, George Miller
- Horizon, An American Saga, Kevin Costner
- She’s Got No Name, Peter Chan
- Rumours, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, Guy Maddin
Midnight Screenings
- Twilight Of The Warrior Walled In, Soi Cheang
- I, The Executioner, Seung Wan Ryoo
- The Surfer, Lorcan Finnegan
- The Balconettes, Noémie Merlant
Cannes Premiere
- Miséricorde, Alain Guiraudie
- C’est Pas Moi, Leos Carax
- Everybody Loves Touda, Nabil Ayouch
- The Matching Bang, Emmanuel Courcol
- Rendez-Vous Avec Pol Pot, Rithy Panh
- Le Roman de Jim, Arnaud Larrieu, Jean-Marie Larrieu
Special Screenings
- Le Belle De Gaza, Yolande Zauberman
- Apprendre, Claire Simon
- The Invasion, Sergei Loznitsa
- Ernest Cole, Lost And Found, Raoul Peck
- Le Fil, Daniel Auteuil
Un Certain Regard
- Norah, Tawfik Alzaidi
- The Shameless, Konstantin Bojanov
- Le Royaume, Julien Colonna
- Vingt Dieux!, Louise Courvoisier
- Who Let The Dog Bite?, Lætitia Dosch
- Black Dog, Guan Hu
- The Village Next To Paradise, Mo Harawe
- September Says, Ariane Labed
- L’histoire De Souleymane, Boris Lojkine
- The Damned, Roberto Minervini
- On Becoming A Guinea Fowl, Rungano Nyoni
- My Sunshine, Hiroshi Okuyama
- Santosh, Sandhya Suri
- Viet And Nam, Truong Minh Quý
- Armand, Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel
