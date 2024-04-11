The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the line-up for its 77th edition (May 14-25)

The competition includes films by Andrea Arnold, David Cronenberg, Yórgos Lánthimos, Paul Schrader and Paolo Sorrentino.

Festival director Thierry Frémaux revealed the Official Selection at a press conference at the UGC Normandie theatre in Paris alongside festival president Iris Knobloch.

Previously announced titles include Quentin Dupieux’s The Second Act, which will open the festival on May 14 out of competition, George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Kevin Costner’s Horizon, An American Saga and Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig will preside over the jury.

Frémaux said more titles are expected to be added in the coming weeks.

Official Selection 2024

Competition

The Apprentice , Ali Abbasi

, Ali Abbasi Motel Destino , Karim Ainouz

, Karim Ainouz Bird , Andrea Arnold

, Andrea Arnold Emilia Perez, Jacques Audiard

Jacques Audiard Anora , Sean Baker

, Sean Baker Megalopolis , Francis Ford Coppola

, Francis Ford Coppola The Shrouds , David Cronenberg

, David Cronenberg The Substance , Coralie Fargeat

, Coralie Fargeat Grand Tour , Miguel Gomes

, Miguel Gomes Marcello Mio , Christophe Honoré

, Christophe Honoré Caught By The Tides , Jia Zhang-Ke

, Jia Zhang-Ke All We Imagine As Light , Payal Kapadia

, Payal Kapadia Kinds Of Kindness , Yórgos Lánthimos

, Yórgos Lánthimos L’amour Ouf , Gilles Lellouche

, Gilles Lellouche Wild Diamond , Agathe Riedinger

, Agathe Riedinger Oh Canada , Paul Schrader

, Paul Schrader Limonov - The Ballad , Kirill Serebrennikov

, Kirill Serebrennikov Parthenope , Paolo Sorrentino

, Paolo Sorrentino The Girl With The Needle, Magnus Von Horn

Out Of Competition

The Second Act , Quentin Dupieux (opening film)

, Quentin Dupieux (opening film) Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga , George Miller

, George Miller Horizon, An American Saga , Kevin Costner

, Kevin Costner She’s Got No Name , Peter Chan

, Peter Chan Rumours, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson, Guy Maddin

Midnight Screenings

Twilight Of The Warrior Walled In , Soi Cheang

, Soi Cheang I, The Executioner , Seung Wan Ryoo

, Seung Wan Ryoo The Surfer , Lorcan Finnegan

, Lorcan Finnegan The Balconettes, Noémie Merlant

Cannes Premiere

Miséricorde , Alain Guiraudie

, Alain Guiraudie C’est Pas Moi , Leos Carax

, Leos Carax Everybody Loves Touda , Nabil Ayouch

, Nabil Ayouch The Matching Bang , Emmanuel Courcol

, Emmanuel Courcol Rendez-Vous Avec Pol Pot , Rithy Panh

, Rithy Panh Le Roman de Jim, Arnaud Larrieu, Jean-Marie Larrieu

Special Screenings

Le Belle De Gaza , Yolande Zauberman

, Yolande Zauberman Apprendre , Claire Simon

, Claire Simon The Invasion , Sergei Loznitsa

, Sergei Loznitsa Ernest Cole, Lost And Found , Raoul Peck

, Raoul Peck Le Fil, Daniel Auteuil

Un Certain Regard