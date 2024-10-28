Singapore’s Mokster Films is set to launch its first sales title, Eakasit Thairaat’s creature horror Halabala, at the upcoming AFM.

Starring ‘Ter’ Chantavit Dhanasevi and produced by BrandThink Cinema, the Thai-language horror follows a police officer who is exiled to a remote post deep in the Hala Bala rainforest. When a notorious criminal escapes from prison, he and an armed squad, along with a psychic medium, delve deeper into the woods to hunt the fugitive, despite ominous warnings to stay away.

Principal photography has started in Hala Bala, a rainforest and wildlife sanctuary situated in southern Thailand on the border with Malaysia. Delivery is expected in the second quarter of 2025.

Lead actor Ter has appeared in many GDH 559 hit films such as Hello Stranger and The Con-Heartist as well as upcoming horror comedy 404 Run Run Run, which will open on November 28. TV series actress ‘Nychaa’ Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich, who made her film debut in last year’s 14 Again: I Love You Two Thousand, co-stars.

The film marks the solo directorial feature debut from Eakasit who has directed and co-directed several series such as Netflix’s Terror Tuesday: Extreme and The Collector as well as omnibus feature film Four. He has also written several horror films such as Homestay and 13 Game Of Death.

Producers are Ekalak Klunson from BrandThink Cinema and Anucha Boonyawatana, director of Malila: The Farewell Flower. Bangkok-based BrandThink Cinema had its first feature Redlife, directed by Ekalak, premiere in Tokyo’s Asian Future competition last year.

Mokster Films was launched earlier this year as an investment and sales company by former WME Independent agent Nelson Mok who has sold Thai blockbuster How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies to more than 100 territories.