MPI Media Group has come on board worldwide sales for EFM on the Banksy hotel documentary Walled Off.

Vin Arfuso, an American filmmaker of Palestinian and Italian descent, wrote and directed the film, which explores The Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank financed and designed by the elusive British street artist.

The film tours the hotel with manager Wissam Salsa and examines lives of Palestinians living in the area and highlights the use of art as a means of engaging in social and political dialogue.

American-Palestinian model and musician Anwar Hadid (the brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid) co-produced Walled Off alongside Roger Waters and Kweku Mandela, grandson of former South African president Nelson Mandela.

The EFM in Berlin runs February 15-21.