MPM Premium has boarded Jean-Pierre Dutilleux’s Raoni: An Unusual Friendship about famed Amazon Indian Warrior Raoni Metuktire and unveiled the first trailer.

The Globo Filmes production revisits the story of the meeting between the activist and the director whose previous film Raoni alongside Luiz Carlos Saldanha was nominated for an Oscar in 1979.

The film is produced by Marco Altberg for Indiana alongside JP Filmes, Yemaya, Globo Filmes and Canal Brasil.

MPM Premium will host a market premiere screening in Cannes for the film and Raoni will head to the festival during his European tour to meet with political figures to raise awareness about the threat of deforestation in the Amazon. The indigenous Brazilian leader and environmentalist will meet with talent, producers and programmers during an event on May 21 devoted to climate change and its effects on deforestation.

The Paris-based sales company also kicks off sales in Cannes for Caye Casas’ black comedy The Coffee Table coming off the film’s festival run at Tallinn Black Nights, Fantaspoa and the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival where it won the White Raven prize. The Spanish genre film blending family and horror is produced by Alhena Productions, Apocalipsis Produccionesand La Charito Films and will market premiere for buyers in Cannes.