Mubi has acquired several territories including UK on Ariane Labed’s directorial debut September Says, which had its world premiere in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section in May.

Mubi has picked up the film for the UK, Germany, Austria and Turkey, with Volta Pictures acquiring all rights for Ireland. The Match Factory, which is owned by Mubi, handles international sales on the title.

The film follows two sisters – one who is suspended from school, leading to the other exploring her own independence and creating tension on a holiday in Ireland. Mia Tharia, Pascale Kann and Rakhee Thakrar star in the film.

Labed adapted the screenplay from Daisy Johnson’s 2020 novel Sisters. The film is a co-production between Ireland’s Sackville Film and Television Productions, the US’ Crybaby Productions and The Match Factory Productions, in association with Element Pictures.

Backers on the film include Screen Ireland, BBC Film and the UK Global Screen Fund. The producers are Chelsea Morgan Hoffmann, Lara Hickey, and Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe from Element.

Previous deals on the film include Madman Entertainment for Australia-New Zealand.

Greek-French filmmaker Labed has acting credits in films including Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir: Part II, Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Lobster and Peter Strickland’s Flux Gourmet. Her first short as director, Olla, premiered in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes in 2019.