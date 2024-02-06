Mubi has acquired a majority stake in Amsterstam and Brussels-based distributor Cinéart.

Led by Marc Smit and Stephan De Potter, Cinéart focuses on releasing independent films across Benelux. Over the years, it has handled titles such as Slumdog Millionaire, The Artist, Son Of Saul, The Worst Person In The World, The Whale and The Zone Of Interest.

Cinéart is the latest European company acquisition by streamer and distributor Mubi. Two years ago, Mubi acquired sales agent and production company The Match Factory and Match Factory Productions.

In a statement, Mubi said that Cinéart’s management team will continue to lead the company with no changes in operations. Mubi added that Cinéart will maintain its current team structure and slate of films, and will carry on working closely with its long time partners. Smit and De Potter will remain shareholders of the company.

Mubi and Cinéart recently partnered on the release of Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla theatrically in the Benelux region.

The two companies have also previously collaborated on a number of content deals, adding Cinéart’s feature films to Mubi’s streaming service in Benelux, including Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain And Glory and Céline Sciamma’s Portrait Of A Lady On Fire.