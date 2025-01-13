Worldwide box office January 10-12

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Mufasa: The Lion King (Disney) $41.1m $539.7m $27.9m $350.9m 53 2. Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (Paramount) $31.3m $384.8m $20.3m $180.3m 63 3. Nosferatu (Universal) $20.5m $135.8m $13.7m $54m 64 4. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (various) $19.7m $19.8m $4.2m $4.3m 35 5. Moana 2 (Disney) $17.6m $989.8m $11.1m $554.9m 53 6. Wicked (Universal) $10.6m $697.6m $5.6m $238.7m 82 7. Octopus With Broken Arms (various) $10.3m $93.8m $10.3m $93.8m 6 8. Big World (various) $6.1m $90m $6.1m $90m 1 9. Babygirl (various) $6m $28.1m $2.9 $6.3m 22 10. Honey Money Phony (various) $5.6m $39.9m $5.6m $39.7m 4

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

Mufasa rules eternal

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King has now topped the global chart for four consecutive weekends. The CGI blockbuster added $41.1m this weekend – down 46.8% on its previous weekend, but still the comfortable market leader.

Barry Jenkins’ film now has $539.7m in total, comprised of $350.9m internationally and $188.8m from the US. It became the ninth-highest-grossing 2024 release this weekend, topping Venom: The Last Dance ($478m); and will top Kung Fu Panda 4 ($548m) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($572m) within the next week.

Australia and China both posted strong holds, falling just 18%; while Spain (-22%), Brazil (-29%) and UK-Ireland (-34%) also held well. It remains the number one non-local film in France, Germany, Spain, UK-Ireland, Brazil, Mexico and Latin America overall.

Sonic keeps pace

Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog 3 maintained second spot for a third weekend, adding $31.3m to its total to hit $384.8m. This came from $11m in North America and $20.3m internationally, with a 55% drop in the latter.

It opened to $1.8m from 10,140 sites in China – the top-grossing international territory for the weekend, alongside Australia, where it was the number one film.

It took $1.7m in UK-Ireland for fourth spot; with $1.6m in Mexico for third, $1.4m in Brazil for second and $1.4m in France for third. The film’s final two markets, the Philippines and Turkey, open in the next week.

The third title has now passed the $319.7m of the 2020 first Sonic film; and should top the $405.4m of the 2022 second entry within the next week.

Thieves steal a top five spot

Christian Gudegast’s crime sequel Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera stole a top five spot from under the noses of bigger studio titles, with a $19.7m weekend worldwide opening weekend from 35 markets.

The film scored a number one opening in the US with $15.5m; with international openings in Australia, France and Spain. Lionsgate distributes in the US, with international distribution partners including Metropolitan Filmexport in France and Lucky Red in Italy. Twelve further territories will open from next weekend, including Germany and Mexico; with the international rollout to continue through March to a total of 72 markets. The film has $20.5m banked worldwide.

Pantera is a sequel to STX Entertainment’s 2018 Den Of Thieves, which made $80m. Starring Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr., the sequel sees Butler’s ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien on the hunt in Europe, for a man embroiled in the world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia.

US filmmaker Gudegast has a strong history with Scottish actor Butler, having written 2016’s London Has Fallen and been executive producer on 2023’s Plane.

Babygirl drinks its milk

Halina Reijn’s awards-contending erotic thriller Babygirl breached the top 10 for the first time this weekend, with a $6m worldwide session.

This was comprised of $3.1m in North America – where it is up to $21.7m, through A24; and $2.9m internationally – where it stands at $6.3m. The film has $28.1m in total, from 22 markets.

UK-Ireland, Brazil, Norway and Finland were among those to open this weekend; with France, Belgium, Russia, and Spain to come next weekend; and Sweden, Turkey, Germany and Australia to follow before the end of the month.

Dutch director Reijn’s third feature stars Nicole Kidman as a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins an affair with her much-younger intern (played by 2017 Screen Star of Tomorrow Harris Dickinson).

Landmarks on the horizon

A $20.5m weekend for Robert Eggers’ horror Nosferatu was enough for third place in the global chart. The Universal release, starring Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard, is up to $135.8m worldwide, having crossed $50m internationally for $54m. It topped the international total of both Longlegs and Eggers’ own The Northman this weekend; and is Eggers’ highest-grossing film in 49 international markets.

UK-Ireland remains the top international market, with $2.6m on its second weekend; while Mexico ($1.6m), Germany ($1.4m) and Italy ($1.2m) are all performing well.

Disney’s Moana 2 is closing in on the lauded $1bn line, with $17.6m on its latest session taking it to $989.8m. It should hit 10 figures before next weekend; with more than half of that amount (currently $554.9m) coming from international territories.

It has passed Despicable Me 4 ($969m) to become the third-highest-grossing 2024 release, behind two other Disney titles – Inside Out 2 ($1.7bn) and Deadpool & Wolverine ($1.3bn).

Universal’s Wicked will celebrate its own milestone within the next few days, as it crosses $700m (currently on $697.6m). Despite already launching on digital platforms in many countries, the film added $10.6m this weekend, split between $5.6m internationally and $5m in North America.

Germany was its top international market, where it added $1.2m to hit $16.7m; while it is now the second-highest-grossing 2024 release in the UK and Ireland with $74.1m, behind only Inside Out 2.