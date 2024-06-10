New films by rising German directors Natja Brunckhorst, Fabian Stumm and Frédéric Jaeger are among the nominees for this year’s German Cinema New Talent Award, which will hand out prizes to the best director, producer, writer and actor.

It is open to all directors, producers, screenwriters, and actors whose first, second or third features have been selected for Munich International Film Festival’s (MIFF) New German Cinema section.

Brunckhorst’s German reunification comedy Two To One will open the festival on June 29. It is in the running for the best director prize of € 30,000, with 12 other titles including Fabian Stumm’s second feature Sad Jokes, film critic Frédéric Jaeger’s debut feature All We Ever Wanted, and debut films by film school graduates Jannis Alexander Kiefer (Another German Tank Story) and Justine Bauer (Smell Of Burnt Milk).

The producers of nine films having their world premieres in the New German Cinema section will be hoping to take home the € 20,000 prize for best production, while the screenwriters of 10 films have been nominated in the category for best screenplay with a cash prize of €10,000 and access to a newly created mentoring programme offered by Bavaria Fiction.

In addition, 27 young acting talents from 12 films have been nominated for the trophy in the best acting performance category which comes with a cash prize of € 10,000.

Six of the 14 nominated films have been recognised in all four prize categories: Aaron Arens’ Place In The Sun, Bauer’s Smell Of Burnt Milk, Kiefer’s Another German Tank Story, Jan Hendrik Lübbers’ O Chale, Jaeger’s All We Ever Wanted, and Leis Bagdach’s In The Rose Garden.

The awards will be chosen by a three-person jury comprised of actor Denis Moschitto, whose directorial debut Shock, starring Daniel Rakete Siegel, premiered in Munich last year, the writer-director Mariko Minoguchi, and Berlin-based Florian Koerner von Gustorf, who is best known as the producer of many films by Christian Petzold, Angela Schanelec and Thomas Arslan.

Since being founded in 1989, the award has undergone several changes in format and name over the years, with the juries recognising the achievements of filmmakers including Wolfgang Becker, Eva Trobisch, Sophie Linnenbaum, Jakob Lass and Vanessa Jopp as well as actors ranging from Johanna Wokalek and Alexander Fehling to Franz Rogowski and Vicky Krieps.