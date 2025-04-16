Music documentaries figure prominently in the features line-up of 2025 Tribeca Festival in June, when audiences will get first looks at new films about Metallica, Billy Idol and Culture Club, and Depeche Mode.

Metallica Saved My Life and Billy Idol Should Be Dead – both directed by Jonas Åkerlund – receive their world premieres in New York, as do Fernando Frías’s Depeche Mode: M; Matt Finlin’s Matter Of Time featuring Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder; Alison Eastwood’s Culture Club; Amy Scott’s Counting Crows: Have You Seen Me Lately?; and Miley Cyrus’s visual album Something Beautiful.

Programme highlights expected during the June 4-15 festival include Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick in Michael J. Weithorn’s rom-com The Best You Can, the couple’s first co-starring roles since Loverboy 20 years ago, and Lucy Liu as a Chinese immigrant mother driven to desperate measures in Eric Lin’s drama Rosemead.

Genre master Takashi Miike brings his new courtroom thriller Sham, and Jim Sheridan and David Merriman will present Re-Creation, a docu-drama about the unsolved murder of French producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

The slate of documentary world premieres across various sections brings Clay Tweel’s Andy Kaufman Is Me; Jackie Jesko’s Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything; and Kerouac’s Road: The Beat Of A Nation from director Ebs Burnough, featuring Josh Brolin, Michael Imperioli, and Matt Dillon.

The Closing Night film Yanuni from Richard Ladkani and producer Leonardo DiCaprio follows Indigenous activist Juma Xipaia. As previously announced the festival will open on June 4 with the world premiere of HBO Original Documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

The selections were chosen from a record-breaking 13,541 submissions. This year’s programme includes 118 features and 95 world premieres. Some 48, of 40%, of the features are directed by women and 42, or 36%, by BIPOC filmmakers.