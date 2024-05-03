Sundance hit My Old Ass with Aubrey Plaza and BFI Flare London Film Festival selection and sophomore feature We Forgot To Break Up bookend the 34th Toronto 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival running May 24 to June 1.

The festival at TIFF Lightbox and online will showcase 106 films from 25 countries including 30 features and five world premieres.

The world premiere of Susie Yankou’s Sisters, about two best friends who want to be sisters until one of them discovers she has a long lost half-sister, is this year’s 2024 RE:Focus Gala selection.

The Centerpiece Gala selection this year will be the Canadian premiere of Anthony Schatteman’s Berlin Teddy award-nominated debut feature Young Hearts.

Highlights from the Spotlight on Canada program this year include the world premiere of Stories From My Gay Grandparents, an episodic series directed by J Stevens about a grandma and grandpa who reveal to the world their deepest secret; and nanekawâsis, a documentary about the acclaimed nêhiyaw artist George Littlechild.

Elie Chivi, co-head and executive director, said: “On the eve of Inside Out’s 35th anniversary in 2025, it’s a privilege to continue to bring the community together to share in the magic of queer cinema.”

Andrew Murphy, co-head and artistic director, added: “Through our ever evolving creative pipeline from the inception of an idea, to development, to financing to exhibition of a dream realised on screen, we are ecstatic to host a fantastic line-up of films and key industry programming including our third free Industry Day as well as our eighth edition of the B2B Finance Forum where, since 2017, we have seen a success rate of over 40% of participating projects including this year’s Sundance hit Sebastian.”