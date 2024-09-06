Myriad Pictures has closed another raft of territory deals on SXSW audience and grand jury award winner Bob Trevino Likes It, licensing rights in the UK, Australia, and Spain as sales talks continue in Toronto.

The comedy drama starring Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo has gone to Vertigo in the UK, Rialto in Australia and New Zealand, and A Contracorriente Films in Spain.

Bob Trevino Likes It centres on a young woman who searches for her estranged father online and bonds with a grieving, childless man with the same name.

Tracie Laymon wrote and directed the feature inspired by her own story, and the cast includes French Stewart, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, and Rachel Bay Jones.

Roadside Attractions acquired US rights and plans an early 2025 theatrical release.

International distributors include Lev Cinemas in Israel, Synapse in Latin America, Gulf Film in the Middle East, Cinemundo in Portugal, and Angel Films in Scandinavia.

VLG Media will distribute in the Baltic States/CIS, Daro in Eastern Europe, Discovery in the former Yugoslavia, and Ricochet holds airline rights.

The film recently played Seattle International Film Festival and Melbourne International Film Festival and is expected to begin its international roll-out at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Myriad head Kirk D’Amico said, “Festival audiences have responded so positively to Tracie Laymon’s beautifully crafted story with outstanding performances from a great cast including Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo, and French Stewart.”

Laymon, Sean Mullin, Edgar Rosa, and Felipe Dieppa served as producers, while Carl Effenson, Ferreira, John Leguizamo, D’Amico, Mike Sobiloff, Peter Sobiloff, Holdren, and Rose Stewart are the executive producers.