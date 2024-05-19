UK facility Garden Studios is in Cannes today to support the launch of a new Times Up UK campaign. It calls for a clause to be added to UK actors’ contracts ensuring fairer hair and make-up experiences for Black and global majority actors.

Garden Studios is one of several partners on the campaign alongside British Blacklist, and The PMA Diverse Squad, a working group of eight non-white female agents.

Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Fola Evans-Akingbola, and Jordan Pitt have all come out in support of the new clause, which calls for a make-up and hair consultation and a make-up artist with necessary training to look after the actors’ needs on set.

In 2021, a survey by the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity found that 71% of the 1,300 respondents said they had experienced hair or make-up artists who lacked the knowledge to work with them in regard to their physical features.

In the US, the new Screen Actors Guild contract agreed with the studios and streamers last year includes a hair and make-up section. It highlights the need for a consultation and the use of appropriate products, as well as the addition of compensation should the performers’ needs not be met.