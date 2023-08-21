The National Cinema Day initiative that launched a year ago in the US is set to return for its second iteration on August 27.

Tickets will cost $4 and include all films in active release at participating cinemas like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Meg 2: The Trench, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Strays.

The offering covers this weekend’s upcoming arrivals Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story, Golda. The Hill, Retribution, and Bottoms, and re-releases like Oldboy, Lady Bird, and American Graffiti.

The event, planned by NATO (National Association Of Theatre Owners) affiliate The Cinema Foundation run by Jackie Brenneman, covers all showtimes and formats including Premium Large Format screens.

After last year’s inaugural event, which Screen was the first to report on and follows similar initiatives in other countries, a consumer survey by sponsor Fandango of more than 2,000 US ticket buyers cited affordable pricing and the ability to see a film they had been waiting to see as two of the top reasons they would likely buy tickets for the next National Cinema Day.

“Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pastimes – moviegoing,” said Brenneman. “We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There’s something for everyone. Let’s all go!”

“Movies have the power to bring us together to share in the joy, the thrill and the magic of a great story told on the big screen,” says Michael O’Leary, president & CEO of NATO. “National Cinema Day is a celebration of movie fandom and of the uniting role that movie theaters play in our communities.”