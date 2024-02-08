Neon International will launch international sales at the EFM next week on the Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell drama A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Kogonada’s (After Yang) latest feature is described as an imaginative tale of two strangers and the journey that connects them. Additional plot details remain under wraps.

The film from Imperative Entertainment and 30West will begin shooting in California in spring. Seth Reiss (The Menu) wrote the original script.

30West is financing and represents US rights with CAA Media Finance.

Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Ryan Friedkin will produce, along with Seth Reiss and Youree Henley. Executive producers are Kogonada, Original Films’ Ori Elsen, and Ilene Feldman.

Kristen Figeroid and her team at Neon International have assembled a Berlin sales slate that includes Ben Shirinian’s The Housewife starring Naomi Watts, Tye Sheridan, Michael Imperioli, and Norman Reedus; Steven Soderbergh’s Sundance acquisition Presence; David Robert Mitchell’s They Follow starring Maika Monroe; Ava DuVernay’s Origin; and Tilman Singer’s Berlinale Special selection Cuckoo starring Hunter Schafer.