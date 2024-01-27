Netflix has picked up worldwide rights for Sundance documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story from XYZ Films.

A busy Saturday morning also brought reports that Warner Bros is in advanced talks to acquire Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui’s documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story which Cinetic is selling after fielding intense interest since the January 21 premiere.

Sources had not confirmed the reports, nor the stated $15m deal amount, at time of writing, which would be a huge amount for a Sundance documentary sale.

Jeff Zimbalist’s Skywalkers tells of a pair of Russian “rootoppers” who attempt to scale the Merdeka 118 super skyscraper under construction in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and perform an acrobatic stunt at the top in a bid to save their relationship and their careers.

The US Documentary Competition selection took seven years to make and Zimablist and his team accompanied Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus on their mission for much of the ride, while Beerkus also served as a drone operator, capturing extraordinary footage from high up.

XYZ Films’ fast-growing documentary division produced Skywalkers, and Nate Bolotin and Pip Ngo brokered the deal after fielding interest from multiple buyers.

Zimbalist and Maria Bukhonina produced with XYZ Films head of documentaries Tamir Ardon and Chris Smith. XYZ’s Nick Spicer served as executive producer.

After a slow start – par for the course in the last few years dating back to the pandemic – the Sundance market has trickled into life.

Netflix has been a prominent buyer in Park City, taking the Midnight horror It’s What’s Inside in a $17m deal, and Norwegian documentary Ibelin.

Searchlight Pictures paid $10m for Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain early in the festival, Neon acquired Steven Soderbergh’s Presence, and Amazon MGM Studios is in final negotiations for Megan Park’s Aubrey Plaza comedy My Old Ass featuring Aubrey Plaza.

At time of writing talks were ongoing for Josh Margolin’s June Squibb comedy drama Thelma, as well as Josh Greenbaum’s documentary Will & Harper featuring Will Ferrell.

At the start of the festival Sony Pictures Classics pounced on multiple territories on Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap.