Netflix has furthered its commitment to German production with an expanded slate of local projects.

At a showcase event in Berlin last night (March 13), Netflix announced a number of new titles, including feature Brick, which is currently being filmed and stars Matthias Schweighöfer, Ruby O. Fee and Frederick Lau.

Brick, about the residents of an apartment seeking a way out when their building is suddenly surrounded by a mysterious brick wall, is created and directed by Philip Koch and produced through Nocturna Productions and W&B Television.

Netflix’s focus on the German market is notable for coming at a time when other platforms have pulled back from the country. Sky Deutschland has stopped commissioning original German shows, while Paramount+ has cut back on local originals too.

The Netlfix slate includes projects from some of Germany’s leading production companies. W&B Television is also behind Marco Petry’s soon to launch feature Blame The Game, about a young man meetings his new girlfriend’s friends for the first time.

Other upcoming features showcased included Christian Zübert’s Exterritorial (working title), produced through Constantin Film, starring Jeanne Goursaud, Dougray Scott and Lera Abova. It is about special forces soldier searching for her young son who goes missing in the US consulate in Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, production company Komplizenfilm is behind Nele Mueller-Stöfen’s feature Delicious about a German family on vacation in France whose perfect life begins to crumble when they take in a young woman after a car accident.

The launch also flagged series such as crime dramas Crooks from W&B Television and Murder Mindfully from Constantin Film, and Rat Pack Filmproduktion’s Cassandra, plus second seasons of Kleo and The Empress.

Netflix’s Germany slate includes a number of documentary and reality series.

Katja Hofem, Netflix VP of content for DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), said: “We have seen again and again how local stories can captivate viewers here and around the world. We aim to continue this successful journey together with our partners, sharing a common goal of creating exceptional entertainment that moves and inspires people.”