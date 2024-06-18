Netflix UK has snapped up Sky factual commissioner and Three Identical Strangers executive producer Tom Barry to join the documentary films team, Screen’s sister site Broadcast has revealed.

Barry will report to Kate Townsend, vice president, original feature documentaries.

He joined Sky two years ago as a commissioning editor of documentaries and factual, working across the UK pay-TV giant’s Documentaries and Nature channels.

During his Sky tenure, Barry’s credits included Bafta-nominated single documentaries Hatton, Forced Out, true-crime miniseries The Man Who Played With Fire, blue-chip natural history three-parter Secret World Of Sound With David Attenborough and Blast’s three-part football doc Italia 90.

Prior to joining Sky, Barry spent seven years at independent production company Raw, where his last role was as director of programmes, UK factual. Here, his credits included Sundance prize winner Three Identical Strangers (Channel 4/Netflix).

Sky confirmed it would be recruiting for a replacement for Barry.

A version of this story first appeared on Screen’s sister site, Broadcast.