Netflix has hired former Brightstar, Altitude and UK Film Council executive Bradley Quirk to oversee its UK film slate, the streamer has confirmed today.

His job title is manager, Netflix UK, and he will work as part of the team led by Mona Qureshi (director, Netflix UK), who oversees UK independent productions across both film and TV.

Qureshi reports to Anne Mensah, Netflix’s UK-based vice president of content. Qureshi joined in March 2022 from BBC Film.

Quirk was most recently development producer at Tanya Segatchian and John Woodward’s Brightstar Film & TV where he developed projects for the production company’s first-look deal for TV with Amazon Studios together with developing film projects for BBC Film and Film4.

Prior to joining Brightstar, Quirk was at Altitude from 2014 as head of development, rising to the role of head of creative across film and TV, where he ran his own slate of projects. He executive produced the Horrible Histories feature and developed The Ipcress File TV series.

He also shepherded development and production of The Girl With All The Gfits, Rocks and Calm With Horses for Altitude’s sales and distribution teams.

He previously worked as a creative executive at Pathe for two years from 2012, working on films including Philomena, Selma, Suffragette, Pride and A United Kingdom; before which he was a story editor and talent tracker at the UK Film Council Film Fund, which became the BFI Film Fund.

The hire is part of Netflix’s reshuffle of its film team that saw Fiona Lamptey depart as director of UK features in May.

In June the streamer also reshaped Breakout, the scheme for six emerging filmmakers it has run with Creative UK. Having originally planned to fund at least one film through production with a £1.5m budget, it decided not to greenlight any of the titles, instead pledging £100,000 each to three of the six projects.