Netflix has acquired North American rights to Todd Haynes’ Cannes Competition title May December.

The deal is worth $11m, which makes it the biggest sale at this year’s festival so far.

The psychological drama stars Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, and centres on an actress researching a couple’s controversial romance for a film adaptation.

CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group handled negotiations. International sales are represented by Rocket Science.

Netflix confirmed to Screen that it had taken US and Canadian rights to the film, but would not comment on what it paid.

Deadline first reported the story.