Netflix has pre-bought Glen Powell legal drama Monsanto for the world in a Cannes deal reported to be worth around $30m.

Rocket Science and CAA Media Finance introduced the project to buyers at Cannes last week.

Powell is set to star with Anthony Mackie and Laura Dern for director John Lee Hancock.

Based on a true story, the film will tell the story of a young attorney (Powell) who takes on a case against chemical giant Monsanto on behalf of a high school groundskeeper (Mackie) who used a pesticide produced by the company. Dern will play a Monsanto toxicologist who testifies that the product is safe.

The script was written by Michael Wisner, Alexandra Duparc, Ned Benson and Hancock. Producers are Moritz Borman, Eric Kopeloff, Jon Levin and Philip Schulz-Deyle along with HyperObject Industries’ Adam McKay and Kevin Messick.

Commenting before Cannes, Hancock said: “I was drawn to this contemporary David vs Goliath true story because I found it dramatic, moving, quite funny and of critical importance in today’s world. My ambitions are to deliver a smart, thoughtful and commercial legal drama that takes the audience on a human journey.”