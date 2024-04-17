Production has begun in Paris, France on Netflix’s French-language action thriller Ad Vitam starring Guillaume Canet.

Filming is taking place across the capital and its suburbs, including Versailles, from April 8 to June 20.

Ad Vitam follows a man who, after narrowly escaping an attempted murder, gets caught up in his past while trying to find his kidnapped wife. Other cast include Stéphane Caillard, Nassim Lyes, Zita Hanrot and Alexis Manenti.

Canet is also a producer, along with Cabanes’ Jean Cottin, and co-wrote the film with its director Rodolphe Lauga in association with David Corona.

It will be released on Netflix in 2025.