Baby Reindeer has received the most nominations across the Bafta TV and Television Craft Awards, scoring eight nods including limited drama.
The Clerkenwell Films-produced Netflix sleeper hit, which is created by and stars Richard Gadd, is up for leading actor, limited drama and supporting actress (for Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau) in the TV awards, and director – fiction, editing – fiction, sound – fiction and writer – drama in the TV Craft Awards.
It will compete against ITV1’s drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV Studios and Little Gem Media), Disney+’s Rivals (Happy Prince) and Apple TV+’s Slow Horses (See-Saw Films), each of which had a total of six nominations across both awards.
Storyville’s documentary Life And Death in Gaza and FX Productions’ Disney+ drama Say Nothing got four nods apiece.
The BBC had the most nominations of all the broadcasters and streamers, with 75 across both the TV and TV Craft Awards, followed by Channel 4 with 27 and Netflix with 26.
The Bafta Television Awards will take place on Sunday 11 May, and the Television Craft Awards will take place on Sunday 27 April.
Bafta TV nominations
Limited drama
- Baby Reindeer - Clerkenwell Films / Netflix
- Lost Boys And Fairies - Duck Soup Films / BBC One
- Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office - ITV Studios, Little Gem / ITV1
- One Day - Drama Republic, Universal International Studios, Focus Features / Netflix
Drama series
- Blue Lights - Two Cities Television, Gallagher Films / BBC One
- Sherwood - House Productions / BBC One
- Supacell - Netflix, New Wave Agency, It’s A Rap / Netflix
- Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light - Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures / BBC One
International
- After The Party - Lingo Pictures, Luminous Beast / Channel 4
- Colin From Accounts - CBS Studios, Easy Tiger Productions / BBC Two
- Say Nothing - FX Productions, Color Force / Disney+
- Shōgun - FX Productions / Disney+
- True Detective: Night Country - Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls, Passenger, HBO / Sky Atlantic
- You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolfpack - Lucernam Films / Netflix
Leading actor
- David Tennant, Rivals
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Lennie James, Mr Loverman
- Martin Freeman, The Responder
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Toby Jones, Mr Bates vs The Post Office
Leading actress
- Anna Maxwell Martin, Until I Kill You
- Billie Piper, Scoop
- Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing
- Marisa Abela, Industry
- Monica Dolan, Mr Bates vs The Post Office
- Sharon D. Clarke, Mr Loverman
Female performance in a comedy
- Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
- Kate O’Flynn, Everyone Else Burns
- Lolly Adefope, The Franchise
- Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood
- Ruth Jones, Gavin & Stacey: The Finale
- Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal
Male performance in a comedy
- Bilal Hasna, Extraordinary
- Danny Dyer, Mr Bigstuff
- Dylan Thomas-Smith, G’Wed
- Nabhaan Rizwan, Kaos
- Oliver Savell, Changing Ends
- Phil Dunning, Smoggie Queens
Supporting actor
- Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman
- Christopher Chung, Slow Horses
- Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light
- Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
- McKinley Belcher III, Eric
- Sonny Walker, The Gathering
Supporting actress
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Katherine Parkinson, Rivals
- Maxine Peake, Say Nothing
- Monica Dolan, Sherwood
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Sue Johnston, Truelove
