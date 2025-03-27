Baby Reindeer has received the most nominations across the Bafta TV and Television Craft Awards, scoring eight nods including limited drama.

Scroll down for the nominations

The Clerkenwell Films-produced Netflix sleeper hit, which is created by and stars Richard Gadd, is up for leading actor, limited drama and supporting actress (for Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau) in the TV awards, and director – fiction, editing – fiction, sound – fiction and writer – drama in the TV Craft Awards.

It will compete against ITV1’s drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office (ITV Studios and Little Gem Media), Disney+’s Rivals (Happy Prince) and Apple TV+’s Slow Horses (See-Saw Films), each of which had a total of six nominations across both awards.

Storyville’s documentary Life And Death in Gaza and FX Productions’ Disney+ drama Say Nothing got four nods apiece.

The BBC had the most nominations of all the broadcasters and streamers, with 75 across both the TV and TV Craft Awards, followed by Channel 4 with 27 and Netflix with 26.

The Bafta Television Awards will take place on Sunday 11 May, and the Television Craft Awards will take place on Sunday 27 April.

Bafta TV nominations

Limited drama

Baby Reindeer - Clerkenwell Films / Netflix

Lost Boys And Fairies - Duck Soup Films / BBC One

Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office - ITV Studios, Little Gem / ITV1

One Day - Drama Republic, Universal International Studios, Focus Features / Netflix

Drama series

Blue Lights - Two Cities Television, Gallagher Films / BBC One

Sherwood - House Productions / BBC One

Supacell - Netflix, New Wave Agency, It’s A Rap / Netflix

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light - Playground Entertainment, Company Pictures / BBC One

International

After The Party - Lingo Pictures, Luminous Beast / Channel 4

Colin From Accounts - CBS Studios, Easy Tiger Productions / BBC Two

Say Nothing - FX Productions, Color Force / Disney+

Shōgun - FX Productions / Disney+

True Detective: Night Country - Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls, Passenger, HBO / Sky Atlantic

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolfpack - Lucernam Films / Netflix

Leading actor

David Tennant, Rivals

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Lennie James, Mr Loverman

Martin Freeman, The Responder

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Toby Jones, Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Leading actress

Anna Maxwell Martin, Until I Kill You

Billie Piper, Scoop

Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing

Marisa Abela, Industry

Monica Dolan, Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Sharon D. Clarke, Mr Loverman

Female performance in a comedy

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Kate O’Flynn, Everyone Else Burns

Lolly Adefope, The Franchise

Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood

Ruth Jones, Gavin & Stacey: The Finale

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal

Male performance in a comedy

Bilal Hasna, Extraordinary

Danny Dyer, Mr Bigstuff

Dylan Thomas-Smith, G’Wed

Nabhaan Rizwan, Kaos

Oliver Savell, Changing Ends

Phil Dunning, Smoggie Queens

Supporting actor

Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman

Christopher Chung, Slow Horses

Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

McKinley Belcher III, Eric

Sonny Walker, The Gathering

Supporting actress