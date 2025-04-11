Filming is underway on Philip Barantini’s Enola Holmes 3 in the UK for Netflix.

The third instalment of the Sherlock Holmes spin-off film franchise is shooting at Shepperton Studios before moving to Malta for the final few weeks.

Millie Bobby Brown stars as the titular character, Holme’s younger sister, and also produces the feature via her production company PCMA Productions.

Plot details are under wraps but it will reportedly be a darker iteration than the previous two instalments. Unconfirmed returning cast include Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge and Helena Bonham Carter.

It marks Barantini’s second collaboration with Netflix following the hit series Adolescence.

Enola Holmes 2 was also filmed at Shepperton while the original 2020 title shot at Pinewood Studios.

Mary Parent, Ali Mendes, and Alex Garcia are producing Enola Holmes 3 via Legendary Entertainment.

Some details in this story came from Screen’s sister site The Knowledge.