Bee Devine, chief operating officer of Garden Studios, Sophie Owen Street, vice president of strategy and business at Sky Elstree Studios and Leo Pearlman, managing partner of Fulwell 73 and Crown Works Studios, have joined the prestigious speaker lineup for Screen International’s The Future Of UK Film Summit.

The Summit is taking place at BFI Southbank on September 24, 2024.

State-of-the-art Garden Studios, based in central London, is both Albert and B-Corp certified, with a strong focus on sustainabilty and social responsility. It has proved itself a pioneer in Virtual Production.

Sky Elstree Studios has 12 stages ranging from 10,000 sq feet to 40,000 sq feet and has put sustainabilty at the heart of its recent expansion. It has recently housed the UK shoots of Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World 4 and Wicked.

Garden Studios’ Devine and Sky Elstree’s Owen Street will discuss how their facilities can work with independent filmmakers when space is at a premium and productions costs are rising. They will explain why each of their facilities has a focus on a sustainabilty, what this means for producers and how it can benefit productions, and the groundbreaking production techniques each now offers.

Pearlman will reveal the latest details of Crown Works Studios, the £450m film and TV studio complex being planned for the north-east of England. Spearheaded by FulwellCain and Sunderland City Council, and with investment from the UK government, the facility aims to become one of Europe’s largest film studio complexes, and a hub for skills and innovation.

Screen’s Future of UK Film Summit will bring together leading industry executives to debate how the UK independent film sector can build on its strengths to become a fully thriving, equitable and sustainable industry.

The conference will also aim to give attendees the insight to:

navigate the new Independent Film Tax Credit and matching it with international incentives;

discover what kinds of stories and packages private financiers are looking to support and talent agents are hoping to put in front of their clients;

learn from distributors who have guided UK indie films to box office success;

understand how innovations such virtual production are going to impact and enhance the industry;

discover the benefits of bringing fresh and diverse voices into the industry.

The Summit is being held in association with the UK Global Screen Fund, Access Bookings, Film London, FilmChain, Garden Studios, Paterson James and Sky Studios Elstree.