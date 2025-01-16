New Europe Film Sales has acquired Berlinale Generation Kplus competition title Tales From The Magic Garden.

The stop-motion film is inspired by the children’s fairytale book by Czech author Arnošt Goldflam which celebrates the art of storytelling.

Tales From The Magic Garden tells the story of three children who spend the night at their grandfather’s house for the first time since the death of their grandmother, the family’s storyteller. Unable to fall asleep without a bedtime story, the children create their own tales, about a helpful mysterious cat, a not-so-scary monster, and a daring flying man.

Four creative teams worked together on the film under four directors David Súkup (Czech Republic), Patrik Pašš (Slovakia), Leon Vidmar (Slovenia) and Jean-Claude Rozec (France).

The film is a co-production between the Czech Republic’s Maurfilm, Slovakia’s Artichoke, Slovenia’s ZVVIKS and France’s Vivement Lundi!.

The script was written by Marek Král, Petr Krajíček, Patrik Pašš, Kaja Balog, Maja Križnik, and Blandine Jet. The stop motion film’s art design was crafted by Patricia Ortiz Martinez and Jean-Claude Rozec.

After its world premiere at the Berlinale, Tales From The Magic Garden will be presented at Cartoon Movie in March.

The film was co-produced by Czech Television, Slovak Television and Radio, RTV Slovenia, Pictanovo with the support of Région Hauts-de-France, studio Personne n’est parfait! and financially supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages, Czech Film Fund, Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Slovenian Film Centre, Public Agency of the Republic of Slovenia, Film Studio Viba Film Ljubljana, Région Bretagne / Bretagne Cinéma, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, TVR Tempo - Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, TébéSud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne and NuFrame.

New Europe’s slate includes upcoming Hlynur Palmason’s The Love That Remains, László Nemes’ Orphan, Dara van Dusen’s A Prayer For The Dying and Agnieszka Smoczyńska’s Hot Spot.