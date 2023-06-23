The New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF) has revealed the features that will compete for its Uncaged Award and announced that Japanese filmmaker Junji Sakamoto will receive the Screen International Star Asia Lifetime Achievement Award.

The nine-strong competition for best feature film at the festival, running July 14-30, will include the world premieres of Hong Kong horror Back Home and Chinese films Flaming Cloud and Redemption With Life.

Back Home is a suspense horror that marks the feature directorial debut of Nate Ki and stars Anson Kong from Cantopop boy band Mirror, both of whom will attend NYAFF. Flaming Cloud is a romantic fantasy that also marks the debut of director Liu Siyi and has renowned director Li Shaohong and actress Yao Chen from Chinese production company Bad Rabbit Pictures as executive producers.

Redemption With Life is the latest from China’s Zhang Wei, who is the filmmaker in focus at this year’s NYAFF with screenings planned for his lauded features Empty Nest, Factory Boss and The Rib (Director’s Cut).

Also in competition is crime drama The Abandoned from Taiwan’s Tseng Ying-ting; Jin Ong’s Abang Adik, which became the first feature from Malaysia to win the top prize at Udine’s Far East Film Festival; and horror thriller Faces Of Anne from Thailand’s Rasiguet Sookkarn and Kongdej Jaturanrasmee.

The selection is rounded out by South Korean thriller Greenhouse by Lee Sol-hui, which won three awards at Busan; Japanese horror Home Sweet Home, directed by Shin Ultraman star Takumi Saitoh; and offbeat family comedy Mountain Onion from Kazakhstan’s Eldar Shibanov. All are North American premieres.

NYAFF also announced that the recipient of this year’s Screen International Star Asia Lifetime Achievement Award will be Junji Sakamoto, the acclaimed Japanese writer and director who has primarily worked outside the country’s studio system since his debut nearly 35 years ago.

Sakamoto has approached a variety of genres and tackled controversial topics across his career with titles such as crime drama Face, which played in competition at San Sebastian in 2000 and won best director at the Japanese Academy awards; kidnap thriller KT, which played in competition at the Berlinale in 2002; and more recently eco-fable Okiku And The World, which premiered at Rotterdam and will screen at NYAFF.

The festival will also bestow its Best From The East Award to Korean actress-musician Lee Hanee, star of NYAFF opening film Killing Romance. The award was inaugurated last year and honours a singularly outstanding performance in a film. In addition, Thai filmmaker Lee Thongkham will receive the Daniel A. Craft Award for Excellence in Action Cinema for his action movie sendup Kitty The Killer.

As previously announced, Hong Kong star and producer Louis Koo will receive the Extraordinary Star Asia Award for exceptional contribution to Asian cinema while the Screen International Rising Star Asia Award will go to Japanese star Ryohei Suzuki.

The festival also revealed that its Centerpiece Film will be the international premiere of South Korea’s Dream by Lee Byeong-heon. The sports drama features South Korean superstar Park Seo-joon, who will be seen in superhero feature The Marvels later this year, and K-pop star Lee Ji-eun, also known as IU.

NYAFF will take place at New York’s Film at Lincoln Center from July 14-30 with a programme comprising 78 films, an increase on last year.

