Germany’s Dolphin Medien has acquired the rights to Ka Whawhai Tonu - Struggle Without End, which plays in TIFF’s Centrepiece section this week.

The film tells the historical story of the 1864 battle of O-Rākau between Māori and Colonial forces from the point of view of the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, in their own language Te Reo Māori.

It is currently New Zealand’s top grossing local film of 2024, with takings of $US 536,000 ($NZ873,000).

Ka Whawhai Tonu is directed by Michael Jonathan and stars Temuera Morrison. The cast also includes Cliff Curtis, Miriama Smith, newcomers Paku Fernandez and Hinerangi Harawira-Nicholas as well as British actor Jason Flemyng.

The film was sold by Simon Barnes of London-based Locomotive Entertainment to Benjamin Krause of Dolphin Medien. It is distributed by Transmission Films in Australia and New Zealand.