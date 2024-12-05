Paris-based distributor Newen Connect has agreed a further three-year deal with global production and financing studio Anton.

The deal sees Newen Connect receiving financial investment in exchange for Anton gaining shared distribution revenues from its slate.

Newen said the deal would help it develop and support ambitious high end European programmes.

It is the third extension to the agreement between Newen Connect and Anton that first began in 2019.

Anton’s investment has helped Newen to develop series with Newen’s inhouse labels and production partnerships with companies including UCG and Jude Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment. It has invested in more than 70 TV projects from across Europe such as TF1’s Cat’s Eyes, Channel 5’s The Teacher and Swedish political thriller 8 Months.

Rodolphe Buet, CEO Newen Connect, said: “This partnership with Anton will allow us to deliver against our strategy : extending our English speaking line up and supporting the most ambitious European production, building global IPs for international audiences.”