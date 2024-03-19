The National Film and TV School (NFTS) Leeds has created a certificate in intimacy coordination for film and TV course, which will run as an intensive six-month programme.

The curriculum was developed in collaboration with intimacy coordinators from the UK, Spain, and the US and under the advisory of Bectu’s intimacy coordinator training branch, and aims to set a new standard in the field. It is the first certificate of this kind for NFTS.

Intimacy co-ordinator Haley Muraleedharan is leading the course, which will have space for 10 students, commencing in May.

Muraleedharan, whose intimacy co-ordination credits include feature Bonus Track and Prime Video series Dead Hot, said: “All tutors involved are highly experienced intimacy professionals working in industry across HETV and film. To have a network of best practice for students to draw upon throughout their certification journey is an incredible career boosting opportunity, in a department where it has historically been difficult to navigate a viable route in.”

“After the success of previous short courses run by the NFTS in this area, this newly developed certificate underscores our commitment to pioneering advancements in professional standards and nurturing conscientious and inclusive on set environments,” added head of NFTS Leeds, Méabh O’Donovan.