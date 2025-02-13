Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Pal Oie’s monster film Kraken for TrustNordisk; Gussi has taken Latin American rights.

Kraken is about a marine biologist investigating strange occurrences in Norway’s deepest fjord. Sara Khorami stars with Mikkel Bratt Silset, Ingvild Holthe Bygdnes, Steinar Klouman Hallert and Jenny Evensen.

The film is in post-production, and set for release in late 2025. Producers are Nordisk Film Production’s John Einar Hagen and Einar Loftesnes, who produced Oie’s 2019 thriller The Tunnel, with genre outfit Handmade Films in Norwegian Woods.

Backing is via the Norwegian Film Institute, Mediefondet Zefyr, Vestnorsk Filmcenter, Business Finland, Turkuu and Tampere, Finland.

Norwegian filmmaker Oie has directed eight features including Kraken, including 2009 horror Hidden, a local box- office hit with a gross of over $1m in Norway.