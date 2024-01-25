Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is to receive a theatrical release in Japan on March 29, more than eight months after it opened around the world through Universal.

Japanese distributor Bitters Ends confirmed the release date, which falls more than two weeks after the Oscars on March 10, where the film leads the race with 13 nominations.

Universal opened Oppenheimer on July 21 and it has taken $952m worldwide to date. But the release in Japan is highly sensitive as the biopic centres on the creation of the atomic bomb, which was dropped in Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, and was responsible for more than 200,000 deaths.

Bitters End, which has released other Universal titles in the country such as Liquorice Pizza and Phantom Thread, said in December that the decision to open the film in the country followed “months of thoughtful dialogue associated with the subject matter and acknowledging the particular sensitivity for us Japanese”.

“After screening the film, we feel Christopher Nolan has created a singular cinematic experience that transcends traditional storytelling and must be seen on the big screen,” it added. “We invite the audience to watch the film with their own eyes when it comes to Japan.”