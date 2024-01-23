Oppenheimer Poor Things

‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Poor Things’

Christopher Nolan’s historical drama Oppenheimer topped the nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards with 13, including best film, best director and best actor for Cillian Murphy.

The biopic of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer scored the most nominations for an individual film since The Shape Of Water in 2018.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things recorded the second-most nominations with 11; while Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon came third with 10.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the highest-grossing film of 2023, took eight nominations including best supporting actress for America Ferrara; although Gerwig was not selected in best director.

Anatomy Of A Fall director Justine Triet did make it in that category, as one of five nominations for the film; as did UK director Jonathan Glazer for The Zone Of Interest, which also recorded five.

The nominations in all 23 categories were announced in a two-part presentation by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid.

The event began with a short speech by Academy president Janet Yang, who described Oscar nominations as “one of the most exciting days of the year.”

The 2024 Oscars will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Best picture

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy Of A Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone Of Interest

Directing

  • Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest

Actor in a leading role

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Actress in a leading role

  • Annette Bening, Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Sandra Huller, Anatomy Of A Fall
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things

Actor in a supporting role

  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
  • Robert DeNiro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Actress in a supporting role

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera, Barbie
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

International feature film

  • Io Capitano (Italy)
  • Perfect Days (Japan)
  • Society Of The Snow (Spain)
  • The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
  • The Zone Of Interest (UK)

Documentary feature

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Animated feature film

  • The Boy And The Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original screenplay

  • Anatomy Of A Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Adapted screenplay

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone Of Interest

Visual effects

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon

Cinematography

  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Film editing

  • Anatomy Of A Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things 

Production design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Music (original song)

  • “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
  • “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
  • “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
  • “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

Music (original score)

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
  • Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Sound

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone Of Interest

Costume Design

  • Barbie
  • Poor Things
  • Oppenheimer
  • Napoleon
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Makeup and hairstyling

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Society Of The Snow

Animated short film

  • Letter To A Pig
  • 95 Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over

Documentary short

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island in Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Live-action short film

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight Of Fortune
  • Red, White And Blue
  • The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

