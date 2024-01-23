Christopher Nolan’s historical drama Oppenheimer topped the nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards with 13, including best film, best director and best actor for Cillian Murphy.
The biopic of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer scored the most nominations for an individual film since The Shape Of Water in 2018.
Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things recorded the second-most nominations with 11; while Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon came third with 10.
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the highest-grossing film of 2023, took eight nominations including best supporting actress for America Ferrara; although Gerwig was not selected in best director.
Anatomy Of A Fall director Justine Triet did make it in that category, as one of five nominations for the film; as did UK director Jonathan Glazer for The Zone Of Interest, which also recorded five.
The nominations in all 23 categories were announced in a two-part presentation by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid.
The event began with a short speech by Academy president Janet Yang, who described Oscar nominations as “one of the most exciting days of the year.”
The 2024 Oscars will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Best picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone Of Interest
Directing
- Justine Triet, Anatomy Of A Fall
- Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone Of Interest
Actor in a leading role
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Actress in a leading role
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller, Anatomy Of A Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Actor in a supporting role
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert DeNiro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Actress in a supporting role
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
International feature film
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- Society Of The Snow (Spain)
- The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
- The Zone Of Interest (UK)
Documentary feature
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Animated feature film
- The Boy And The Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Original screenplay
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Adapted screenplay
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone Of Interest
Visual effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Film editing
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Production design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Music (original song)
- “The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
- “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
- “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
- “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie
Music (original score)
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone Of Interest
Costume Design
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- Oppenheimer
- Napoleon
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Makeup and hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society Of The Snow
Animated short film
- Letter To A Pig
- 95 Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over
Documentary short
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Live-action short film
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight Of Fortune
- Red, White And Blue
- The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar
