The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has unveiled the winners of the 15th annual AAFCA Awards with Origin named best drama, American Fiction best comedy, and The Color Purple best musical.

Origin director Ava DuVernay is best director, while Colman Domingo is best actor for Rustin, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor best actress for Origin, and the cast of The Color Purple is best ensemble.

In the suporting actress category season frontrunner Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) tied with Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple).

Breakout performance has gone to Lily Gladstone for Killers Of The Flower Moon, emerging filmmaker to Cord Jefferson for American Fiction, for which he also won best screenplay, and best independent feature to A Thousand and One.

The 15th Annual AAFCA Awards ceremony will be held on February 21 at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles.

AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson said, “It’s become a tradition to announce our winners on MLK Day. And what a great year for cinema showcasing the vibrant tapestry of Black storytelling, where diversity is not a trend, but an imperative. This year’s winners have inspired, challenged, and moved us and we are delighted to celebrate them and their cultural impact.”

AAFCA’s top 10 films list and the winners of the 15th Annual AAFCA Awards appear below.

AAFCA top 10 films of the year

1. American Fiction

2. Origin

3. The Color Purple

4. Oppenheimer

5. Past Lives

6. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

7. Poor Things

8. Anatomy Of A Fall

9. Killers Of The Flower Moon

10. Barbie

Best Drama: Origin

Best Comedy: American Fiction

Best Musical: The Color Purple

Best Director: Ava DuVernay (Origin)

Best Screenplay: American Fiction

Best Actor: Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Best Actress: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Origin)

Best Supporting Actor: Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Best Supporting Actress: *TIE* Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Best Ensemble: The Color Purple

Breakout Performance: Lily Gladstone (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

Emerging Filmmaker: Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)

Best Independent Feature: A Thousand And One

Best Animated Feature: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Best Documentary: Stamped From The Beginning

Best Music: The Color Purple

Best International Film: Io Capitano

Best Short Film: The After.