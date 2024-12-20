Screen’s awards experts pick out the surprises from this year’s Oscar shortlists, and reveal their 2025 top five titles.

In our latest Screen Awards Podcast for the 2024/25 race, Screen’s editor-in-chief Matt Mueller, executive editor, reviews and new talent Fionnuala Halligan, awards and box-office editor Charles Gant, and deputy editor Louise Tutt assess the Oscars’ international and documentary feature shortlists that were unveiled earlier this week.

“I think it’s a great [international] list, there’s a couple of surprises in there and a couple of omissions,” says Halligan.

“Although there are 10 European films, there is a more global flavour to a number of the titles,” adds Gant. “For example, Universal Language is filtered through the lens of Iran, Germany’s Seed Of The Sacred Fig is an Iranian film – so Iran is present in two films even though its own submission didn’t make the shortlist.”

As well as their top five titles, the team also recommend some less heralded titles from the awards race for voters to look out for.

To download or subscribe to future episodes, search for ’The Screen International podcast’, which is available on:

Previous episodes have covered the early acting frontrunners and the team’s take on the Bifas and European Film Awards.

