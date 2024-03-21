Netflix will become the worldwide streaming home excluding the US and Japan for GKids and Studio Ghibli’s Oscar-winning feature animation The Boy And The Heron.

The streaming platform will announce the debut date for Hayao Miyazaki’s best animated feature Academy Award winner at a later date.

The fantasy about a grieving boy who enters a magical realm marks animation legend Miyazaki’s first feature in a decade after an illustrious career that has created Howl’s’ Moving Castle, Princess Monokone, and Spirited Away, among others.

Netflix, Goodfellas and GKids have extended the streaming rights for the Studio Ghibli catalogue of an additional 22 films excluding the US and Japan.

The roster includes Spirited Away Arrietty, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and My Neighbor Totoro will continue to stream on Netflix around the world.

The catalogue is subtitled in 28 languages and dubbed in up to 20 languages.