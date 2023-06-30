US actor Alan Arkin, who won an Oscar for Little Miss Sunshine, has passed away at the age of 89.

The cause of death has not been announced but his three sons, including fellow actors Matthew and Adam, said in a joint statement: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Arkin made his film debut in Norman Jewison’s 1966 war comedy The Russians Are Coming The Russians Are Coming for which he earned a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for best actor.

Further Oscar nominations came in 1969 for Robert Ellis Miller’s The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter and 2013 for Ben Affleck’s Argo. He won the best supporting actor Oscar and Bafta for 2006 indie Little Miss Sunshine.

Arkin also received six Emmy nominations, most recently for The Kominsky Method for which he was nominated twice.

Arkin’s other roles included Glengarry Glen Ross, Edward Scissorhands, Going In Style and Catch-22.

Arkin is survived by his three sons and his wife Suzanne Arkin.