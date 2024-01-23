The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be unveiled today (January 23).

The nominations in all 23 Oscar categories will be announced in a two-part, live presentation, which starts at 5:30am PST (13:30pm GMT) and will be hosted by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid.

Scroll down for nominations as they happen

At 5:30am, the supporting actor, actress, animated short, costume design, live action short, make-up and hairstyling, music (original score), adapted and original screenplay nominations will be unveiled.

At around 5:41am, they will announce the nominations for best actor, actress, animated feature, cinematography, directing, documentary feature, documentary short, editing, international feature, music (original song), production design, sound, visual effects, and best picture. The above schedule is subject to change.

The announcement will go out via global live stream, which you can watch above.

Screen will update this story with every nomination as they are announced (refresh for the latest version).

The 2024 Oscars will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the fourth time, with Molly McNearney executive producing the show.

Nominations as they happen 

Best picture

Directing

Actor in a leading role

Actress in a leading role

Actor in a supporting role

  • Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
  • Robert DeNiro — Killers Of The Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
  • Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Actress in a supporting role

  • Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera - Barbie
  • Jodie Foster — Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

International feature film

Documentary feature

Animated feature film

Original screenplay

  • Anatomy Of A Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Adapted screenplay

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone Of Interest

Visual effects

Cinematography

Film editing

Production design

Music (original song)

Music (original score)

Sound

Costume Design

  • Barbie
  • Poor Things
  • Oppenheimer
  • Napoleon
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Makeup and hairstyling

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Society Of The Snow

Animated short film

  • Letter To A Pig
  • 95 Sensors
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over

Documentary short

Live-action short film

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Night Of Fortune
  • Red White And Blue
  • The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

Topics