The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be unveiled today (January 23).

The nominations in all 23 Oscar categories will be announced in a two-part, live presentation, which starts at 5:30am PST (13:30pm GMT) and will be hosted by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid.

Scroll down for nominations as they happen

At 5:30am, the supporting actor, actress, animated short, costume design, live action short, make-up and hairstyling, music (original score), adapted and original screenplay nominations will be unveiled.

At around 5:41am, they will announce the nominations for best actor, actress, animated feature, cinematography, directing, documentary feature, documentary short, editing, international feature, music (original song), production design, sound, visual effects, and best picture. The above schedule is subject to change.

The announcement will go out via global live stream, which you can watch above.

Screen will update this story with every nomination as they are announced (refresh for the latest version).

The 2024 Oscars will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the fourth time, with Molly McNearney executive producing the show.

Nominations as they happen

Best picture

Directing

Actor in a leading role

Actress in a leading role

Actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Robert DeNiro — Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

International feature film

Documentary feature

Animated feature film

Original screenplay

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Adapted screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

Visual effects

Cinematography

Film editing

Production design

Music (original song)

Music (original score)

Sound

Costume Design

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Napoleon

Killers of the Flower Moon

Makeup and hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society Of The Snow

Animated short film

Letter To A Pig

95 Sensors

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over

Documentary short

Live-action short film