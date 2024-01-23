The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be unveiled today (January 23).
The nominations in all 23 Oscar categories will be announced in a two-part, live presentation, which starts at 5:30am PST (13:30pm GMT) and will be hosted by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid.
Scroll down for nominations as they happen
At 5:30am, the supporting actor, actress, animated short, costume design, live action short, make-up and hairstyling, music (original score), adapted and original screenplay nominations will be unveiled.
At around 5:41am, they will announce the nominations for best actor, actress, animated feature, cinematography, directing, documentary feature, documentary short, editing, international feature, music (original song), production design, sound, visual effects, and best picture. The above schedule is subject to change.
The announcement will go out via global live stream, which you can watch above.
Screen will update this story with every nomination as they are announced (refresh for the latest version).
The 2024 Oscars will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the fourth time, with Molly McNearney executive producing the show.
Nominations as they happen
Best picture
Directing
Actor in a leading role
Actress in a leading role
Actor in a supporting role
- Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
- Robert DeNiro — Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
- Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Actress in a supporting role
- Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster — Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
International feature film
Documentary feature
Animated feature film
Original screenplay
- Anatomy Of A Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Adapted screenplay
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone Of Interest
Visual effects
Cinematography
Film editing
Production design
Music (original song)
Music (original score)
Sound
Costume Design
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- Oppenheimer
- Napoleon
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Makeup and hairstyling
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society Of The Snow
Animated short film
- Letter To A Pig
- 95 Sensors
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over
Documentary short
Live-action short film
- The After
- Invincible
- Night Of Fortune
- Red White And Blue
- The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar
