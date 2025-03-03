Anora was the big winner at the 2025 Academy awards, taking home Oscars for best picture, best director for Sean Baker and best actress for Mikey Madison.

The Brutalist star Adrien Brody picked up best actor, with the film also winning for cinematography and original score.

As expected, Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin won the supporting actor prizes for Emilia Perez and A Real Pain, respectively.

The ceremony took place tonight (March 2) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Conan O’Brien hosting for the first time.

Oscar winners 2025

Best picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here

Actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Actor in a supporting role

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Actress in a supporting role

Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Directing

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

James Mangold - A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

International feature film

I’m Still Here - Brazil

The Girl With The Needle - Denmark

Emilia Pérez - France

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig - Germany

Flow - Latvia

Animated feature film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir Of A Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Documentary feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack To A Coup D’etat

Sugarcane

Adapted screenplay

A Complete Unknown - James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Conclave - Peter Straughan

Emilia Perez - Jacques Audiard

Nickel Boys - RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing - Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar

Original screenplay

Anora - Sean Baker

The Brutalist - Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg

September 5 - Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Cinematography

The Brutalist - Lol Crawley

Dune: Part Two - Greig Fraser

Emilia Perez - Paul Guilhaume

Maria - Ed Lachman

Nosferatu - Jarin Blaschke

Film editing

Anora - Sean Baker

The Brutalist - David Jancso

Conclave - Nick Emerson

Emilia Perez - Juliette Welfling

Wicked - Myron Kerstein

Production design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Music (original score)

The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg

Conclave - Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Perez - Clément Ducol and Camille

Wicked - John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers

Music (original song)

‘El Mal’ - Emilia Perez

‘The Journey’ - The Six Triple Eight

‘Like A Bird’ - Sing Sing

‘Mi Camino’ - Emilia Perez

‘Never Too Late’ - Elton John: Never Too Late

Visual effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown - Arianne Phillips

Conclave - Lisy Christl

Gladiator II - Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Nosferatu - Linda Muir

Wicked, Paul Tazewell

Makeup and hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Live-action short film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not A Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Documentary short

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments Of A Beating Heart

The Only Girl In The Orchestra

Animated short film