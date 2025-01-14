Leading French actors Thierry Lhermitte, François Berléand and Charles Berling will play themselves in Ged Marlon’s theatre comedy Achilles’ Skills (Les Talents d’Achille) which Other Angle Pictures is launching at Unifrance’s Rendez-Vous in Paris market this week.

The film follows the titular Achille who is attempting to stage his latest play and tries to convince his famous friends Lhermitte, Berléand and Berling to star in it by telling them he only has six months to live.

The film is produced by Writerz and is now in post-production. Moonlight will release in France later this year.

Achille’s Skills is the directorial debut of Marlon, one of three on Other Angle’s comedy-driven Rendez-Vous slate. It is also handling Elsa Blayau’s family comedy With Or Without Kids about a couple’s dream wedding that turns to chaos, and Nath Dumont’s 100 Million! about a large inheritance that shakes up a humble printing worker’s life.

With Or Without Kids stars Rayane Bensetti, Nadia Roz and Josephine Drai and is produced by Take Shelter. Studiocanal and KMBO are releasing the film in France on February 19.

100 Million! stars Kad Merad as a worker in a printing house and union leader who inherits €100m, but his newfound fortune causes him to lose his job and threatens his relationships with his wife, played by Michele Laroque, and children.

The film is produced by Manuel Munz, and Paradis Films will release in France on March 26.

Other Angle co-founder and president Olivier Albou told Screen the company was supporting the trio of films by first-time directors inspired by the success in France of A Little Something Extra, which was a debut from Artus.

“We swoop in and select them early at script stage based on their strong concepts that have remake potential,” Albou explained.

Other Angle will also be at the Rendez-Vous for screenings of Nicolas Benamou’s We Should Have Gone To Greece about a preppy family whose vacation plans change when the father loses money, Christophe Duthuron’s Happiness Therapy about a community centre fighting to stay open, and Reda Kateb’s On The Edge about a circus artist turned professional clown.