Owen Wilson has joined the voice cast in the lead role on Icon Creative Studio’s Charlie The Wonderdog, which Cinema Management Group will continue to sell at the AFM next month.

Director-producer Shea Wageman and producer Carson Loveday, who previously collaborated on Young Jedi Adventures and Monsters At Work, bring Wilson into a cast that includes Canadian voice-over actor Tabitha St. Germain (My Little Pony, Monsters High), Ruairi McDonald, Dawson Littman, and Zac Bennett-McPhee.

The animated superhero adventure centres on nine-year-old Danny and his dog Charlie, who is endowed with powers following an alien abduction and must thwart a diabolical plan by the neighbour’s cat Puddy and his canine sidekick Cookie to pollute the human food chain.

Wilson is known for Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, the Night At The Museum franchise, and the animation Cars, among many others.

Beverly Hills based Cinema Management Group introduced Charlie The Wonderdog at AFM 2023 and has since secured 17 territory pre-sales in the likes of France, Germany, Spain, Benelux, Portugal, Turkey, Poland, Middle East, Taiwan, and Philippines.

The Icon Creative Studios feature is nearing post-production in time for release in the second quarter of 2025. Among the company’s credits are Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, Ariel, and Emmy-winning Monsters At Work for Pixar and Disney+, Transformers: EarthSpark at Nickelodeon, and Netflix’s Action Pack and Super Monsters.

President of Icon Creative Studio Wageman said, “It’s been a wonderful journey developing this project in-house and having so many of our talented animators contributing daily to the film’s gags that are going to be giving the film so many laugh-out-loud moments and Owen’s hilarious performance had us in stiches.”

Loveday added, “With Owen Wilson’s amazing performance we have a true, four-quadrant animated feature with Charlie The Wonderdog that will be both funny and heartfelt.”

CMG president Edward Noeltner said, “We’re really thrilled that Owen Wilson has come on board to voice Charlie. Audiences love Wilson because he always brings such a great, distinctive performances to every role and he knocked it out of the ballpark with his performance of Charlie.”