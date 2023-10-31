Palisades Park Pictures has closed multiple sales on Oscar-winning Green Book producer and screenwriter Nick Vallelonga’s upcoming romantic comedy That’s Amore! starring John Travolta, Katherine Heigl, and Christopher Walken and continues talks at AFM this week.

Rights have gone to: Spain, Portugal and South America (Vertice Cine), Middle East (Selim Ramia & Co), Eastern Europe (MediaSquad), and Turkey (Videomite).

Palisades Park Pictures CEO Tamara Birkemoe and her team have also concluded sales in: Poland (Kino Świat), South Africa (Empire Entertainment), Israel (Forum Film), Iceland (Myndform), and Ukraine (Top Film Distribution). Cinesky Pictures has acquired airline rights.

Vallelonga will direct That’s Amore! from his screenplay about a bachelor whose dating years are behind him and a shy woman with an overbearing father who feel an immediate connection when they bump into each other and try to date as their families get involved.

Production is set to begin in January, with Cassian Elwes representing US rights.

Vallelonga is producing through his Vallelonga Productions alongside Elwes for Elevated Films, and Brenda Emmett and Vince Emmett of American Troubadours. Mark Damon and Birkemoe of Palisades Park Pictures serve as executive producers.

“We are delighted to have our international partners come on board and champion this endearing and delightful story, complete with a first-rate cast, and led by the great Nick Vallelonga” said Birkemoe. “This is a feel-good movie everyone can relate to and we look forward to discussing further with distributors at the AFM.”

The Palisades Park Pictures sales slate includes Neil Marshall’s completed action-thriller Duchess starring Charlotte Kirk; and Philip Noyce’s action adventure Fast Charlie starring Pierce Brosnan, Morena Baccarin and James Caan.