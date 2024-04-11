Paramount Pictures and Miramax are moving forward with the next instalment in the Scary Movie franchise, the studios announced at CinemaCon on Thursday.

Miramax, which has a first-look deal with Paramount, will finance the film and Neal H. Moritz will produce.

Production is scheduled to commence this autumn and Paramount will distribute worldwide.

The Scary Movie franchise launched in 2000 and to date has grossed more than $815m at the worldwide box office.

The announcement comes on the heels of Miramax naming Jonathan Glickman as its new CEO.