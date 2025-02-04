Pathe has started sales on Amelie Bonnin’s debut feature Bye Bye (working title), a bittersweet comedy starring popular French singer and actress Juliette Armanet.

The film is about a woman on the cusp of fulfilling her dream of opening a gourmet restaurant when a family emergency brings her back to her hometown, where old memories and a reunion with her childhood sweetheart upend her plans.

Further cast includes Cesar-winning actor Bastien Bouillon alongside François Rollin, Tewfik Jallab and Dominique Blanc. It is produced by Sylvie Pialat’s Les Films du Worso and Topshot Films; Pathe Films and France 3 cinema co-produce.

Bye Bye – whose French title is Partir Un Jour – is inspired by Bonnin’s short film of the same name, which also starred Bouillon and won the 2023 César award for best short fiction film and the audience award at Clermont-Ferrand among other prizes during its multi-festival run.

The film features musical interludes juxtaposed within the characters’ dialogue throughout the narrative. Armanet is one of France’s most popular contemporary singers and recently sang John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ on a Seine river boat during the opening of the Paris Olympics Games.

Bye Bye is currently in post-production and Pathé International will bring a promo reel to EFM. It will also have the first promo reel for Martin Bourboulon’s Afghanistan evacuation thriller 13 Days, 13 Nights – In The Hell Of Kabul starring Roschdy Zem, Lyna Khoudri and Sidse Babett Knudsen.