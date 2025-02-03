Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani’s Reflection In A Dead Diamond has closed sales to a number of key territories ahead of its premiere this month in Berlinale competition and has also exclusively revealed a first look to Screen.

Italian sales agent True Colours has signed deals with Plaion Pictures for German speaking territories and Hishow Entertainment for Mainland China. Further deals with UFO Distribution for France and Cinéart for Belgium and the Netherlands were brokered by the film’s producer Pierre Foulon of Kozak Films.

The film, starring veteran Italian actor Fabio Testi, is an homage to the 1960s Euro-spy action thriller and follows the adventures of an ex-spy living in a hotel on the French Riviera. When his neighbour mysteriously disappears, it brings him face to face with the demons of his past.

The film also stars Yannick Renier, Koen De Bouw, Maria De Medeiros, Céline Camara and introduces newcomer Thi Mai Nguyen.

Reflection In A Dead Diamond is a co-production between Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy and France and is produced by Brussels-based Kozak films which was founded by Foulon in 2019.

Brussels-based Cattet and Forzani’s feature credits include The Strange Color Of Your Body’s Tears which premiered in Locarno in 2013. That year they also took part in the American anthology film the ABC’s Of Death. In 2017, they shot Let The Corpses Tan which premiered in Locarno. Reflection In A Dead Diamond is their fourth feature film.

Giulia Casavecchia, head of sales at True Colours said: “Thanks to boarding the film early in production and to great teamwork, we are delighted to find such strong partners for such a unique and thrilling film. Hélène and Bruno have created such an inventive, multifaceted meditation on the Euro-spy thriller, so full of surprises that make the film a great theatrical experience. We’re confident that the film will find a home in many more territories this EFM.”