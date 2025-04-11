CineEurope, the annual trade convention for cinema operators, has named Pathé Cinemas as winner of its 2025 international exhibitor of the year award.

It will be presented to Pathé president Jérôme Seydoux during CineEurope’s opening ceremony on June 16 at the Centre Convencions International Barcelona.

Pathé is one of the leading exhibitors in France, the Netherlands and Switzerland, and also operates in Belgium, Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal and Ivory Coast. Pathé manages 129 sites with 1318 screens, making it the fourth biggest European cinema exhibitor by screen count. The company is also one of the biggest film producers in Europe and a major player in film distribution.

Andrew Sunshine, president of The Film Expo Group which operates CineEurope, said Pathé continues to be “an innovator and industry leader throughout the EU region building a culture of modernisation for cinemas and changing the movie-going experience for its customers.”

CineEurope 2025 will take place June 16-19.