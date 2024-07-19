US filmmaker Paul Schrader will be president of the jury for the 30th Sarajevo Film Festival (August 16-23).

Schrader will preside over a five-person jury, consisting of Swedish actress and producer Noomi Rapace, Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen, Bosnian filmmaker Una Gunjak and Slovenian actor Sebastian Cavazza.

The jury will award the Heart of Sarajevo awards in the Competition Programme – Feature Film, with the winners announced on Friday, August 23. Prizes include best feature film, director, actress and actor.

Previous Sarajevo jury presidents have included Mike Leigh, Jasmila Zbanic, Asghar Farhadi, Ruben Ostlund and last year’s president Mia Wasikowska.

Schrader’s most recent film Oh Canada debuted in Competition at Cannes this year.

Danis Tanovic’s My Late Summer will open Sarajevo Film Festival in its world premiere, while Palestinian director Elia Suleiman will receive an honorary award at the festival.