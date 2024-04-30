ARP has picked up French rights to Paul Schrader’s Cannes competition title Oh, Canada starring Richard Gere, Uma Thurman, Michael Imperioli and Jacob Elordi.

Arclight Films is handling international sales. WME Independent is co-repping domestic rights with producer David Gonzales.

Schrader has also written the drama, which is based on Russell Banks’ 2021 novel Foregone.

Oh, Canada reunites Schrader with his American Gigolo star Gere after over 40 years. Oh, Canada marks Schrader’s second adaptation of Banks’ work – he also wrote and directed Affliction starring Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek.

It centres on documentary filmmaker Leonard Fife (Gere), an American leftist who fled to Canada as a young man (Elordi) to avoid the Vietnam War draft. As Fife battles cancer in Montreal during his twilight years, he agrees to one final interview, where he makes a shocking confession.

Gonzales lead produces alongside Tiffany Boyle, Luisa Law, Scott LaStaiti and Meghan Hanlon.