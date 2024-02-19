Emerging star Lux Pascal (Narcos), sister of superstar Pedro Pascal, has joined the cast of Chilean director Alicia Scherson’s next film Summer War.

The co-production reunites Chile’s Araucaria Cine, Le Tiro from Argentina, and Nadador Cine from Uruguay, Screen has learned at the EFM here.

Summer War will centre on an American champion of the board game Third Reich whose peaceful summer holiday in 1989 is shattered when a tourist mysteriously disappears at sea.

Scherson is adapting the screenplay from celebrated Chilean author Roberto Bolaño’s novel The Third Reich, which was discovered among his papers following his death in 2010.

The cast on Summer War includes Canadian Dan Beirne, Spanish-Chilean Aline Küppenheim, and Argentinian Agustín Pardella and Malena Sánchez.

Producton is scheduled for the summer.

The Santiago-born filmmaker has earned international festival recognition, winning awards and garnering nominations at Karlovy Vary for Play, Rotterdam for Il Futuro and Sundance for Family Life.

She previously adapted Bolaño’s A Little Lumpen Novelita into Il Futuro, starring Manuela Martelli and Rutger Hauer.