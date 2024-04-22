Picture Tree International (PTI) has boarded Vena, the debut feature of German writer-director Chiara Fleischhacker.
The gritty social drama is in the late stages of post-production, and PTI will launch a first trailer at the Cannes Film Market.
Weltkino is to distribute the film in Germany, and has set a tentative release date for late autumn 2024.
The film stars Emma Nova, whose credits include The Tobacconist and Manta Manta Legacy; 7500’s Paul Wollin; and The Reader and Hannah Arendt’s Friederike Becht.
Nova plays a woman grappling with an unexpected pregnancy alongside her boyfriend (Wollin). Both seek solace in crystal meth to evade their troubled past and present until a midwife (Becht) helps them both.
Vena is produced by Dietmar Güntsche and Martin Rohé of Neue Bioskop Film in co-production with public broadcasters SWR and HR and the Film Akademie Baden-Württemberg and in collaboration with D-Facto Motion, Maier Bros. and Vantage Film.
It was supported by the regional funds MDM, MFG, Nordmedia, TSK and the Cultural Foundation of the Free State of Saxony (KdFS).
No comments yet