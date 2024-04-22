Picture Tree International (PTI) has boarded Vena, the debut feature of German writer-director Chiara Fleischhacker.

The gritty social drama is in the late stages of post-production, and PTI will launch a first trailer at the Cannes Film Market.

Weltkino is to distribute the film in Germany, and has set a tentative release date for late autumn 2024.

The film stars Emma Nova, whose credits include The Tobacconist and Manta Manta Legacy; 7500’s Paul Wollin; and The Reader and Hannah Arendt’s Friederike Becht.

Nova plays a woman grappling with an unexpected pregnancy alongside her boyfriend (Wollin). Both seek solace in crystal meth to evade their troubled past and present until a midwife (Becht) helps them both.

Vena is produced by Dietmar Güntsche and Martin Rohé of Neue Bioskop Film in co-production with public broadcasters SWR and HR and the Film Akademie Baden-Württemberg and in collaboration with D-Facto Motion, Maier Bros. and Vantage Film.

It was supported by the regional funds MDM, MFG, Nordmedia, TSK and the Cultural Foundation of the Free State of Saxony (KdFS).